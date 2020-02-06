JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.25

Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.25 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 53141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.35).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.53.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, insider Sarah MacAulay bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £103,000 ($135,490.66).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Company Profile (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.