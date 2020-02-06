Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.99 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The stock has a market cap of $398.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

