Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $153.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

