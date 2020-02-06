John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,250. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

