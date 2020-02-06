John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

