JetBlue Airways (JBLU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU):

1/24/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – JetBlue Airways had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.82. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $47,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $200,979. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 157,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $1,081,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

