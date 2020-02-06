Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,173,000 after buying an additional 7,866,476 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,819,000 after buying an additional 690,482 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 323,170 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. BidaskClub cut Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

COMM opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

