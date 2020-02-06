Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JinkoSolar worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 136.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $649,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JKS opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $902.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

