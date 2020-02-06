Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 147,201 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE MTX opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

