Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $521,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

