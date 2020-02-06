Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.53. 26,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

