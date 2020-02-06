Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $51.73. 1,857,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

