Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,220. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

