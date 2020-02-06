Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 5,776 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 1,729,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,226,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

