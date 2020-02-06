Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) shot up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.57, 121,669 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 144,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

