iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.05. 39,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.94 and a one year high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

