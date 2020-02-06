iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.16. 352,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

