iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

IWO stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

