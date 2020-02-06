iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 235,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $137.77. 920,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,193. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $138.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

