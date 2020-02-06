iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,028,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,276,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $88.03 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $88.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

