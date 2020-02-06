iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Shares Up 2.5%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.01 and last traded at $65.01, 5,069 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41.

