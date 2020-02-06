iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92, 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.