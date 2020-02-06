iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,925 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $68.57. 3,445,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

