iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83, 1,728 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

