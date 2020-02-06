iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, approximately 6,517 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.