Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Position Decreased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after acquiring an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 1,880,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

