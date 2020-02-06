Iron Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $424.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

