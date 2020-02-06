IRISnet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.66 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $13.42 million and $6.66 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,474,824 coins and its circulating supply is 563,322,785 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

