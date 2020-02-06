Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 255,603 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,603 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 2.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $115,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.29. 13,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,220.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,447 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.