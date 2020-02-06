Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Raises Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 585.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Boeing were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.30.

BA traded up $12.39 on Thursday, reaching $341.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,454,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,169. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average of $350.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

