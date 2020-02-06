Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $185.14 Million Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,637,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,483,811 shares during the quarter. Univar comprises 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 4.53% of Univar worth $185,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Univar by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Univar by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Univar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 21,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. Univar Inc has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Univar’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.