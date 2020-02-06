Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,458 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 1.56% of BlackBerry worth $55,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth $80,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 186,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.