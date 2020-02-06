Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Decreases Stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210,011 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $92,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the third quarter worth $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 239.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GRA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,865. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.