Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires 24,110 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50,401 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,550,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,068. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

