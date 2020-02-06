Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 152 call options.

TSEM stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

