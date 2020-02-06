Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 152 call options.
TSEM stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.