Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 611 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Timken by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.92.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.