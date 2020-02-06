Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.