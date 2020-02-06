Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Shares Up 1.7%

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.66, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

