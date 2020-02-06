Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.19. 22,261,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,164,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $230.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

