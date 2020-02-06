Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, 3,186 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 141,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.