INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.86 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.78), approximately 29,703 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 63,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.10 ($3.79).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.36. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million and a PE ratio of 172.82.

Get INVESCO Asia Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,994.74).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.