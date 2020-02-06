Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

