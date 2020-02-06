Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $11.72.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile
