Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1-year low of $218.83 and a 1-year high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

