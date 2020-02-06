Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

