International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05, 8,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 28,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

