Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

INAP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 153,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,216. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.93. Internap has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Internap by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Internap by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

