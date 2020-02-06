Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,880 shares of company stock worth $5,721,929. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.18. 329,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

