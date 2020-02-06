Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.12. 1,307,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,223. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $244.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day moving average of $198.30. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

