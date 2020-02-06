Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 286 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,705.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $122,871.41.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00.

Shares of POWI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.48. 355,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

