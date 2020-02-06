Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $10,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,944.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

Shares of GNMK opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $310.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.